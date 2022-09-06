Jennifer Lawrence calls JD Vance a ‘rich boy’ as he reveals the 2016 election destroyed his family

Jennifer Lawrence called Ohio Republican Senate candidate JD Vance a “rich idiot” as she revealed that the 2016 election of Donald Trump divided her family.

The actor told Vogue before the midterm elections in November, that she was upset about the laws banning abortion in her home state of Kentucky following the overthrow of the Roe x Wade by the Supreme Court.

“As Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, a woman of means can always have an abortion,” she told the magazine.

She said she was dismayed by what she said was the Democrats’ weak response: “If anyone needs proof that our two-party system is a failure.”

“Get the government out of my kidnapping. OK? Pull quote! On the record!” she said. “It’s very personal to a woman’s existence to see white men debating wombs when deep in their hearts they can’t find a clitoris.”

She is outraged by the expansion of gun rights by the US high court after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting and the restriction of the EPA’s ability to regulate emissions, as well as the advancing age of most political leaders.

“We have to live in the future they are creating. These people are old as fuck. They are one hundred. [GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell was alive and well and thriving when schools were segregated,” she said.

She also criticized Mr. Vance, author of redneck elegy who was educated at Yale.

“He’s not a hick if he’s written a huge book. Rich asshole. I mean, I’m a rich idiot, but I’m not running for office pretending I’m not,” she said.

The Independent tried to contact the Vance campaign for comment.

According to Vogue, Lawrence “seemed to be animated by a faith that if she could find the right words, she could reach certain relatives in Kentucky, and perhaps every woman in every red state.”

The magazine noted that she was “convinced that the way many people vote, or don’t vote, has nothing to do with what they really believe” and that US policy is not about a left-right divide “but between those at the top and everyone else at the bottom” and that most Americans have more in common than what divides them.

Vogue noted that “much of his disappointment” with the end of the Roe x Wade was aimed at his family, including his father, in Louisville, Kentucky, with the election of Donald Trump in 2016 dividing the family.

“It breaks my heart that America had a choice between a woman and a dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they said, Well, we can’t have a wife. Let’s go with the mayonnaise jar,” she said.

She said she discussed recurring nightmares about Fox News host Tucker Carlson with her therapist.

“I’ve worked so hard over the past five years to forgive my father and my family and try to understand: it’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their lives are different,” she said.

“I tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just letting it go, but I can’t fuck with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too terrible. Politics is killing people,” she added.

“I don’t want to belittle my family, but I know many people are in a similar position with their families. How can you raise a daughter from birth and believe she doesn’t deserve equality? How?” she said.

In her youth, she said she saw herself as a Republican, but it was more about culture. As if politics were a sport, she saw the Republican Party as her team.

Her mind started to change when she was 16 years old and when she started making films abroad she saw how wealth was concentrated at the top as well as in the US.

“No one likes to see half of their salary go away, but it made sense to me. Yes, for the greater good, I think it makes sense,” she said.

the reversal of roe it was a severe blow to Lawrence, who had a miscarriage after becoming pregnant in her mid-20s. She had another miscarriage during filming Don’t look up. She later gave birth to a son.

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very happy pregnancy. But every second of my life was different. And sometimes it occurred to me: what if I was forced to do this?” she said.

“I am raising a little boy who one day goes to school,” she said. Vogue. “Guns are the number one cause of death for children in the United States. And people still vote for politicians who receive NRA money. This blows my mind. I mean, what if Sandy Hook hasn’t changed at all? We as a nation just went, Okay! We are allowing our children to lay down their lives for our right to a second amendment that was written over 200 years ago.”

On talking to her family about politics now, she said: “I approach it in terms of releasing text messages. Just good. bang. bang. bang. bang. They don’t respond. And then I will feel bad and send a picture of the baby.”