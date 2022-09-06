Jennifer Lawrence reveals her baby is named after one of her husband’s favorite artists

J-Law is giving fans a rare look at her new chapter as a mother. On September 6, Jennifer Lawrence revealed the name of her first child, who she welcomed with husband Cooke Maroney in February. The actor announced in his Vogue cover story that her baby’s name is Cy, named after one of Maroney’s favorite artists, the post-war American painter Cy Twombly.

Although Lawrence kept her son’s birth a secret, Ellen DeGeneres accidentally revealed the baby’s gender in a May interview on her talk show, saying she could often hear the actor talking to his baby. “I used to live in the house you live in now when I started the show 20 years ago,” she explained. “Now I live next to you, and I’m looking at you living in my house with a brand new baby… By the way, sometimes I hear you talking to him, and it’s really cute.”

In the new interview, Lawrence opened up about being a first-time mother, explaining that she found it “scary” to talk about motherhood as women’s experiences are so different, and even recalling concerns that she wouldn’t love her son as much as her cat. After Cy was born, she didn’t have this problem. “The morning after my delivery, I felt like my whole life had started all over again,” she said. “I just stared. I was so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are so amazing. It’s these little pink survivors, swollen and fragile. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciosssss’”.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lawrence also revealed that she suffered two miscarriages in her life before welcoming Cy, which is just one of the reasons she was so disappointed by the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June, which allowed US states to restrict access to abortion. “I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant, thinking about the things that were happening to my body,” she said. “And I had a great pregnancy. But every second of my life was different. And sometimes it occurred to me: What if I were forced to do this?”

Ahead of the midterm elections, Lawrence intends to increase his political activism tenfold, motivated by the actions of the Supreme Court, the lack of response from politicians to the loss of the right to abortion and his new concerns about his own child. But through the turmoil, Cy is a force of love for the actor. I mean, Cy’s euphoria is just…Jesus, it’s impossible,” she said. “I always tell him, ‘I love you so much it’s impossible’.”