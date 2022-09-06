Jennifer Lawrence reveals the name and gender of her and Cooke Maroney’s 6-month-old baby

Jennifer Lawrence meets woman wearing the same dress in New York

Jennifer Lawrence revealed the name and gender of her 6-month-old son on Tuesday, telling Vogue in its October 2022 cover story that she gave birth to a boy in February.

The little girl’s nickname was inspired by one of her husband Cooke Maroney’s favorite artists, Cy Twombly.

The Oscar winner felt like her “whole life… started over” as they welcomed the baby, calling his arrival her new “first day”.

Lawrence, 32, explained: “I just stared. I was so in love.”

The “Don’t Look Up” star also “fell in love with all babies everywhere” at the time, saying, “Newborns are so amazing. It’s these little pink survivors, swollen and fragile. Now I love all babies. (…) My heart expanded to a capacity I had not known.”

The 6 month old baby is called Cy.

Lawrence, however, was prepared to “forgive so much” with herself if she didn’t immediately connect with her newborn.

“I remember walking around with one of my best friends at nine months and saying, ‘Everyone keeps saying I’m going to love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I love him as much as my cat?’” she recalled.

The “Hunger Games” star noted that she became pregnant before conceiving her child, but had to have a D&C after suffering a miscarriage.



The heart of the actress "stretched out" since becoming a mother.

The pregnancy loss was not the first, as Lawrence “had a miscarriage alone in Montreal” in her mid-20s.

The mother!” The star, who has just come off a two-year hiatus as an actress, believes motherhood will now influence the projects she pursues.

“I’ve had a pretty consistent theme in all my films since I was 18,” she told the magazine. “I’m curious if, now that I’m older and I have a baby, I’m finally going to get rid of it.”

Lawrence shares her son with her husband Cooke Maroney. Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Before giving birth last year, Lawrence told Vanity Fair that she has no plans to make her son’s life public.

“Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives as much as I can,” the then-expectant star said in November 2021.

In May of the following year, Ellen DeGeneres appeared to reveal the sex of Lawrence’s baby.

“I hear you sometimes talking to him,” DeGeneres, who lives next door to Lawrence, said during the interview in May. “It’s so sweet.”