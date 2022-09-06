JK Rowling explains why ‘Harry Potter’ is particularly absent

In an interview for the program “The Graham Norton Show”which aired this Saturday (27), J.K. Rowling spoke about his absence in a special of “Harry Potter” gives HBO Max.

The program in question is “Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts”, released in January 2022, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first film in the franchise. The special featured a reunion of the main cast – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Despite rescuing several memories of the saga, the HBO Max program did not have the presence of JK Rowling, the writer of the books that inspired the feature films. Fans of the story soon began to theorize the reason for the author’s absence.

One of the most circulated speculations was that Rowling would have been left out of the special because of the controversies involving her name. The author receives constant criticism for spreading transphobic comments on social media.

JK Rowling Clarifies Why She’s Missing “Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts”

During your participation in talk show by Graham Norton, Rowling explained that she was not actually excluded from the “Harry Potter” special. In fact, she was even invited, but decided not to participate.

“I was not excluded. I was invited to participate, but I decided I didn’t want to. I thought it was more about the movies than the movies, really,” she explained. “No one said, ‘No’. I was asked to participate and I decided not to go.”

The “Harry Potter” 20th Anniversary Special Is Available For streaming on HBO Max.