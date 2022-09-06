Julia Roberts and George Clooney did 80 kissing scenes in new movie – Who

+



Julia Roberts and George Clooney (Photo: Disclosure)

Julia Roberts and George Clooney, who have been friends for decades, told the newspaper The New York Times who need 80 takes to do a kissing scene in a romantic comedy Ticket to Paradisea film that opens in October and in which they play an ex-couple who apparently hates each other.

“I told my wife, ‘There were 80 shots,'” said Clooney, who is married to human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, with whom he has two children. “She was like, ‘What the hell?'” he said. “It was 79 shots of us laughing and then one shot of us kissing,” Julia explained to the paper. so we have that in our favor”, joked the actress,

The two have already collaborated in Money Game, Eleven men and a secret, Twelve Men and Another Secret and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. In Ticket to Paradisethe, they live an ex-couple, who travels to Bali to try to stop their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), a recent graduate of the University of Chicago, marries a young local (Maxime Bouttier), whom she met on the graduation trip she took with her best friend, Wren Butler (Billie Lourd).

Julia and Clooney’s characters believe that the young woman will make the same mistake they did, who impulsively married, had a daughter and remained connected for the rest of their lives. But amid sabotage and plans to avoid the union, the ex-couple ends up rethinking their relationship.