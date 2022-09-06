Julia Roberts reveals that Clooney saved her in Ticket to Heaven

Julia Roberts returns to romantic comedies with Ticket to Paradisea new film that stars with George Clooney. In addition to the partnership in the long, the actress revealed that Clooney and the family were important to not be alone during the recordings. In an interview with New York Times (via deadline), Roberts was housed in a house alone, while Clooney, his wife Amal and their children stayed in a rented house nearby in Australia, where the shooting took place.

“The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair“, says the artist. “We were in a bubble, and it’s the longest I’ve ever been away from my family. I don’t think I’ve spent this much time alone since I was 25.”

In addition to filming on another continent, the cast and production had to be quarantined due to the increase in cases of Covid in Australia at the time.

The film is directed by Hello Parker (Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!) and has Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Kaitlyn Dever (Outstanding) and Lucas Bravo (Emily in Paris) in the list.

Ticket to Paradise hits Brazilian cinemas in september 8 debuting Julia Roberts and George Clooney as divorced parents in which they must stop their 25-year-old daughter from impulsively marrying, the same mistake they made in the past.

