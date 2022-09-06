Júlio Casares talks about Ceni’s work in São Paulo and makes an assessment

Tricolor is in a bad moment in the season and has a decision next Thursday (8), against Atlético-GO, for the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana.

Experiencing the worst moment in the 2022 season, the Sao Paulo has a decisive match next Thursday (8). After losing 3-1 in Goiânia, Tricolor hosts Atlético-GO in Morumbi, at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the return match of the Copa Sudamericana semifinals. Naturally, the work of Rogério Ceni has been much contested and, this Tuesday (6), President Júlio Casares spoke about it.

“We renewed the contract with Ceni in advance. So the assessment is good and good work. The results sometimes don’t come right away, but come later. We have a lot of tranquility. It is the evaluation of an exercise, and the exercise has not yet arrived”declared Casares, during the Brasil Futebol Expo.

The top hat recalled the moment the renovation was made, in July of this year: “We did the renovation before a classic with Palmeiras, in which we passed on penalties. We demonstrated there that an eventual fall would mean nothing, that, by the will of São Paulo, we would not have to take an emotional measure. We value planning and believe that the work must continue with a broad vision”.

See the numbers of Rogério Ceni as coach of São Paulo

In two spells, the first in 2017 and the second between 2021 and 2022, Rogério Ceni commanded São Paulo in 110 matches, having 46 wins, 34 draws and 30 defeats, totaling 52.12% of use. With him, Tricolor was runner-up in São Paulo in 2022, losing to Palmeiras 4-0 in the return game after winning 3-1 in the first leg.