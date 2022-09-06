Justin Bieber cancels concerts in São Paulo: ‘My health is a priority’

After rumors of concert cancellations, Justin Bieber’s performances with the “Justice World Tour Latin America” ​​tour were suspended in São Paulo. The singer would take the stage at Allianz Parque on the 14th and 15th of September.

In an official statement, Justin spoke about his battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome and thanked fans for their love. “Earlier this year, I went public with my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, which left my face partially paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was unable to complete the North American leg of the ‘Justice Tour,’” he said.

He explained that after a period of rest and consultation, he managed to perform the shows in Europe with “effort”, but that the six live shows gave him

“cost a lot”.

“Last weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and gave my all to people in Brazil. After leaving the stage, exhaustion took over me and I realized that I need to make my health a priority now. So I’ll take a break from touring for now.”

The pop star added: “I will be fine, but I need time to rest and get better. I am so proud to bring this show and our message of ‘Justice’ to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support through all of this. Love you”.