LEAKS list of CELL PHONE that will run out of Whatsapp in 2022; see the FULL list

EMPTY list From CELL PHONES that will stay without whatsapp in 2022. You didn’t read that wrong. In fact, the most used messaging application in Brazil will stop working on some models of devices in the coming days. This is because the new application update will not be compatible with older operating systems.

THE list of cell phones that will be without whatsapp in 2022 is extensive and includes the operating systems best known by Brazilians, such as iOS, Android, KaiOS, among others.

Whatsapp justifies the decision as follows:

“Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with the Whatsapp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp.

LEAKS list of CELL PHONE that will run out of Whatsapp in 2022; see the complete list

Below you can check the list of cell phones that will be without whatsapp in 2022:

iPhone 6S; iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE.

Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.

Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2.

Galaxy Trend Lite; Galaxy Xcover 2; Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2 and Galaxy S3 mini.

ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987

Sony Xperia Neo L; Xperia Miro and Xperia Arc S.

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7; Caterpillar Cat B15; Archos 53 Platinum; HTC Desire 500; Wiko Cink Five; Wiko Darknight; UMi X2; Lenovo A820; Faea F1 and THL W8.

CELL PHONE will run out of Whatsapp in 2022, and Meta prepares news for the app

As you already know, certain cellular systems will not have access to Whatsapp still in the year 2022. At the same time, the company seeks to improve services to its customers.

WABetaInfo, a site specialized in spreading spoilers about the Whatsapp, announced that the app intends to implement a feature for users adept at personal chat. The tool was highly requested by the public, who criticized the lack of a tab to save private matters.

Typically, users of Whatsapp usually create a group with just one person (their own contact) and use it to send information and personal data. In this way, with the new feature it is possible that this habit is ended. Very cool, isn’t it?

Meta has already started testing the feature, however, there is no word on when it will be available. In short, the function will work as an individual chat, which can be pinned like any other conversation.