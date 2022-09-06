Lineup: Luciano and Miranda should reinforce São Paulo against Atlético-GO | Sao Paulo

São Paulo’s expectations have increased to count on Luciano and Miranda this Thursday, at 9:30 pm, against Atlético-GO, in the return game of the Copa Sudamericana semifinals. The striker and defender trained normally with the other teammates this Tuesday.

Luciano became a concern last Sunday, when he was cut at the last minute from the match against Cuiabá, by the Brasileirão, due to tendinitis in his left thigh. He has been one of the main players in São Paulo’s attack in this final stretch of the season. He is the team’s runner-up in 2022 with 17 goals. Calleri leads with 20.

Miranda suffered a trauma to his right ankle in the classic against Santos and had been absent in recent games. The newly hired Ferraresi took the spot. On this Thursday, there are doubts about who starts the confrontation.

A possible São Paulo for the decisive duel has: Felipe Alves, Diego Costa, Ferraresi (Miranda) and Léo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri.

In this Tuesday’s work, the first with the entire cast before Thursday’s game, Ceni separated two teams for a collective divided into two stages: first in reduced space, prioritizing movement and the exchange of passes, and then using almost the entire length of the lawn, with tactical adjustments. Finally, there was a set-piece activity.

Tricolor will have one more training session this Wednesday before the duel. Ceni will make the last changes to the team and possibly train penalty kicks. It was in this way that the team eliminated Ceará, in the quarterfinals.

After the 3-1 defeat in the first leg, São Paulo needs to win by more than two goals to reach the final. Victory by two goals advantage takes the decision to penalties.

Whoever passes will take Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle or Peru’s Melgar in the final. In the first game, the Ecuadorians won 3-0 at home.

