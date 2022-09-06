Liz Truss takes over on Tuesday as UK prime minister amid inflation crisis | World

The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, takes office on Tuesday (5) at a time when the British must tighten their belts in response to runaway inflation and rising energy costs.

“We’ve had a historically huge impact on the cost of living and on income,” says James Smith, director of research at the Resolution Foundation, in an interview with AFP.

“The new prime minister will have to focus on the current crisis from day one“, he adds.

On Tuesday (6), in a break with tradition, the appointment of the new prime minister will not take place at Buckingham Palace in London. It will take place at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II spends her summers.

The 96-year-old monarch has had to scale back her public appearances this year due to mobility issues and will not be traveling to London.

Boris Johnson, the current prime minister, is expected to make a statement outside London’s Downing Street on Tuesday morning before traveling to Scotland to present his resignation to the Queen, expected around noon (7 a.m. ET). from Brasilia).

Liz, the winner of the election, will meet with the Queen and be officially invited to form a government.

Countless industries, from garbage collectors to lawyers, spent the summer calling for strikes to demand salary increases in the face of inflation.

The shutdowns were widely supported but angered some Britons who faced cancellations of empty trains and supermarkets.

And with winter approaching, many homes already fear an exponential rise in the price of energy.

“Almost nothing seems to work in the UK,” wrote The Economist. He added: “This could get worse.”

Inflation reached 10.1% a year in July, its highest level in 40 years, and is expected to surpass 13% by the end of the year.

This has caused the biggest drop in purchasing power in two decades, as people with lower incomes pay proportionately more for products such as staple foods.

Also, in October, the energy regulator will allow suppliers to charge up to 80% more consumers, to reflect high global wholesale prices.

The UK has some of the oldest and least energy efficient houses in Europe, as well as a slow roll-out of green technologies.

The most disadvantaged families often use prepaid energy meters, which disconnect the supply when the balance reaches zero and prevent energy costs from being spread throughout the year, making it impossible for many families to heat their homes.

“I think we’re going to see real hardship and even misery” this winter, warns Smith.

The Resolution Foundation has proposed applying a 30% discounted “social tariff” to lower-middle-income families.

Europe is also experiencing a major energy shock and the US is seeing inflation soar.

In the UK, “in some ways, we have the worst of both worlds,” says Smith.

York University has calculated that two-thirds of British households will be in “energy poverty” in January, meaning paying more than 10% of their net income in energy.

Experts warn of serious consequences.

“In a matter of weeks, many more parents will be faced with impossible choices between eating or keeping warm, but we still don’t have a government plan that recognizes the urgency or scale of this crisis,” says Dan Paskins of Save the Children.

The multiplication of strikes during the summer led conservative media to draw a parallel with the 1970s, when strikes and protests spread across the country.

However, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research points out that “the 2022 strikers (…) operate from a position of fragility”.

Currently, only 23% of workers are represented by unions.

Due to Brexit, Covid-19 and other factors, the labor market is suffering from a labor shortage, with fewer workers than jobs.