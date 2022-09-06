Luís Castro, from Botafogo, analyzes Brazilian football and is negatively ‘surprised’ with pitches, schedule and commentators’ view

technician of Botafogo, Luís Castro was one of the guests at the event “Brasil Futebol Expo – Far beyond the four lines”, promoted by CBF, in São Paulo. Alongside Vítor Pereira, from Corinthians, in the debate “Foreign coaches in Brazilian football”, he explained his motivation for coming to Brazil.

– When we choose a project, job, club, it generates expectations in us. And the expectation it generates in me is that, when I left Portugal, the goal was to train in Brazil. Because whenever I saw Brazilian football, I saw passions in the stadium, fans passionate about the game, intense games, games played even more than usual, and it generated expectations in the day to day of work – highlighted Luís Castro, in an excerpt reproduced by “Throw!”.

However, despite praising the quality of the players, the Portuguese coach of Botafogo criticized Brazilian football for some factors.

– I was surprised by the state of the lawns, which should be better taken care of. The schedule I already knew was tight, for me not so much, because I don’t have South American and Libertadores, but I put myself in the shoes of some teammates, and the squads need to be more numerous. I can have 34 players, but how am I going to train 34 players? he asked.

Another point that made Luís Castro strange was the view of the press and commentators in relation to football.

– I was also surprised by the way the game is analyzed, it is very individual and little collectively. They say if one played well or badly, not on the right or left aisle, if the 7 was diagonal with the 9… I was surprised by the little elaborated way and the little care with which the game is analyzed. In Brazil, the game’s commentator talks 30 times about the crowd, sometimes the crowd is spoken more often than the players on the field. I give a lot of importance to the fans, and Botafogo fans are fantastic, but it seems that the game is the least important of the whole phenomenon around football, when I think the game is the most important – completed Castro, in a statement reproduced by “Lance” and by “GE”.