Man stabs taxi driver to death in Venâncio Aires to steal cell phone, police say | Rio Grande do Sul

Taxi driver Paulo Ricardo Lucas de Oliveira, 60, was stabbed to death on Saturday afternoon (3), in Passo da Cananéia, in the interior of Venâncio Aires, in Vale do Rio Pardo, 131 km from Porto Alegre.

According to Civil Police, a 25-year-old would have committed the crime to steal the driver’s cell phone. Deputy Vinicius Assunção, who is investigating the case, said the suspect asked for a race to an isolated place in the municipality. In addition to the phone, money was also taken from the vehicle. The driver’s body had wounds that indicated a physical struggle. The victim suffered blows to the head and hands.

Soon after the victim was found, the Military Brigade (BM) received complaints with information about where the suspect was. The man was approached about 5 kilometers from the crime scene, in the University neighborhood, around 10 pm on Saturday. The police saw that he was wearing mud-stained clothes, had scratches all over his body and was carrying a cell phone.

When the military police asked to check the phone, they confirmed that the device belonged to the driver and carried out the arrest in flagrante delicto, which is theft followed by death. This was the first crime of its kind recorded this year in the city.

According to delegate Assunção, the suspect had already committed a homicide in Santa Maria in 2021. The crimes had similarities in the injuries presented to the victims, with blows to the head and hands. The man was taken to the Venâncio Aires State Penitentiary. A request for preventive detention was forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

On Sunday afternoon (4), dozens of taxi drivers protested over their colleague’s death. They held a motorcade with honks through the streets of Venâncio Aires. The demonstration ended with a prayer in the center of the city.

Paulo Ricardo Lucas de Oliveira was born in General Câmara, where he was buried. The burial was on Sunday, at the Chico Garcia cemetery, in the town of Boqueirão.