Mantis and Star-Lord have new conversation in deleted scene from Thor 4

Thor: Love and Thunder was the second film released by Marvel Studios in theaters this year, a film that enshrined Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder as the first hero to achieve a 4th solo film in the MCU.

Thor 4 was again by Taika Waititi, the director responsible for revitalizing the hero’s image in Thor: Ragnaroka film that began to take Chris Hemsworth’s character to new heights of popularity.

And in addition to the return of beloved characters such as Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as Almighty Thor, the film also introduced the villain Gorr, played Christian Bale.

but beyond that love and thunder also has a small participation of the Guardians of the Galaxy. And a new deleted scene from the film has just been released, which features an extended conversation between Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) with the God of Thunder:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film is now showing in Brazilian cinemas! Is it GOOD or BAD? Check out our review CLICKING HERE!