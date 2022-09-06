Mark Hamill Celebrates 30th Anniversary of The Batman Animated Series

Through a post on Twitter, Mark Hamill celebrated the 30th anniversary of Batman: The Animated Seriesin which he voiced the character Joker.

The animated series premiered on September 5, 1992, and Hamill wrote that he is proud to have been a part of the animation.

Although superhero comic books have been around for many years, at that time there were still no super productions like there are today, and most superheroes were only portrayed in cartoons.

Batman: The Animated Series debuted on the now defunct Fox Kids channel and quickly became a huge success. The design was influenced by the movies Batman and Batman: The Return in Tim Burton.

Created by Bruce Timm, Paul Dini and Mitch Brianbecame one of the most unique cartoons of the 1990s, with a dark approach to complex DC Comics characters.

Although several other Batman designs were created after that, this one remains considered one of the most iconic. The attraction ended in 1997, but its legacy continued to influence various DC media for nearly three decades.

right after it happened Superman: The Animated Series. Then the two universes merged into Justice League and then Justice League Unlimited. Perhaps without the success of this series many other cartoons would not have come to life as super shock and Batman of the Future.

Batman: The Animated Series was also responsible for creating Harley Quinn, which quickly became popular with fans and was adapted for comics, other animated series, games and even live-action through Margot Robbie, in Suicide squad2016, and later in Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipationfrom 2020, and The Suicide Squadfrom 2021.

Kevin Conroy voiced the masked hero for many years, and even played the live-action version of him in the crossover. Crisis on Infinite Earths of the Arrowverse. Conroy is also in the animation Batman: Caped Crusader in JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves.

Batman: The Animated Series can currently be watched on the streaming service HBO Max.

Being one of the most valuable intellectual properties of Warner Bros. the company will certainly continue to create new ways to bring the character to life, whether in live-action or animation.

