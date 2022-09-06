Marshmello wants to launch a funk project and asks: “Who should I work with?”

No one is indifferent there sound of the tambourine, Is not it?! After a captivating passage through the World Stage of Rock in Riolast Saturday (3), the DJ marshmello revealed that he intends to launch a funk project, a genre that was part of his set during the festival, which in his set rolled a real wave of “proibidão”, stirring the more than 100 thousand people present.

READ MORE:

And, it seems, the enigmatic DJ, who always presents himself hiding his face behind a mask, spoke about the desire to work in the segment Brazilian in the future. And for that, he also asked the help of his Twitter followers to bring him tips on who to collaborate with.

“Now I want to launch a Brazilian funk project, who should I work with?”, asked on his Twitter profile this Monday (5). It seems that the vibe that took over his show when funk songs played there also moved the American artist. So, readers? do we already have some tips to deliver in the electronic pop music star’s comments?

Now I wanna do a Brazilian funk project, who should I work with? — marshmello (@marshmello) September 5, 2022

In a few hours, Marshmello’s post already had more than 165,000 likes and 12,000 responses. In the list, netizens indicated names for collaboration such as Anitta, Lexa, Ludmilla, Gabriel do Borel, MC Hariel, Luísa Sonza, Pedro Sampaio and many other names.

Marshmello debuts at Rock in Rio

A fine rain accompanied the entire set of marshmello at the festival. The DJ was the penultimate attraction of the night and tried everything to cheer up the audience, so much so that he even bet on a remix of the funk hit “Stop It Or Fret Out 2”of MC Gw. The moment was marked by a unanimous surprise, since the song has a very explicit lyrics!

The first half had high points, like the remix of “Obvious”in Ariana Grandeand “Back in time”released by DJ in 2021. marshmello tried at times to pull a chorus, but had little feedback throughout the shows. When making a remix of “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, of Nirvanareception has improved!

The crowd also enjoyed a lot of songs like “Silence”, “Friends” and “Happer” — one of the biggest hits of the DJ’s career. Although, “Wolves”recorded by Selena Gomez, didn’t get too excited. Furthermore, marshmello also included in its setlist the tracks “Fly”, “Spotlight”, “Everyday” and “Shockwave”. At one point, he even commented on the fans who were closer to the stage:

“Thanks to everyone who has marshmallow helmets, everyone who likes me,” he said.

The DJ preceded the headliner Post Malone on the World Stage.

READ MORE:

POPline is at Rock in Rio!

O POPline will provide full coverage of every day of the festival, starting on September 2, a Friday, until closing on Sunday (11). Various content will be posted on social media and on the website, that is, entertainment will not be lacking!

Here you can already find essential information on how to get there by subway, BRT and 1st class buses, check out exclusive tips if this is your first Rock in Rio and, on top of that, stay on top of all the schedule and schedules!