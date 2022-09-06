Marvel Fans Are Already Disappointed With The Fantastic Four Actors

Marvel Studios is currently developing a new reboot of Fantastic Fourone of the first projects that began to be worked on shortly after the purchase of Fox by Disney.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters in November 2024, and will be directed by Matt Shakman, the director who helmed all nine episodes of WandaVision. And at the moment fans are waiting for more news during D23, which takes place next Saturday from 2 pm.

Recently fans could have a small preview of the group in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich featured Mister Fantastic being played by John Krasinski, something fans have always wanted to see happen.

The character plays a variant of the character, which is part of the reality where the Illuminati exist. But according to the journalist Grace Randolphyour participation must not extend to the MCU.

According to the journalist, the studio is already looking for actors for the new version of the Fantastic Four, and Marvel no is interested in having John Krasinski play Reed from her main universe.

Other names that have emerged as favorites recently are Penn Badgleyfrom the series Youand that of Jamie Dornanfrom the franchise Fifty Shades of grey. So, for fans who expected the return of John Krasinski or even have Emily Blunt as the Invisible Woman, will end up disappointed.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Fantastic Four will be a Marvel Studios reboot, the team’s first film to be produced by the studio. There is no release date yet. The characters have had three film adaptations, two of medium success, and one a failure.

The unanimity is that no film has honored the characters in the way they deserve. Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios is expected to finally get it! Announced in December 2020, director Jon Watts (Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Trilogy) HAS LEFT helm of the film! His replacement is Matt Shakman, who shone in the direction of WandaVision!

Still without a cast, the film is CONFIRMED to hit theaters on the day November 8, 2024. In addition to officially being the start of Phase 6 of the MCU!