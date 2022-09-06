“May you be happy and take Angulo”; Fabián Bustos is ready to sign with new club and information reaches Santos fans

ninth place of the Brazilian championship with 34 points, Santos is looking for the G-6 to secure a direct spot in the Liberators cup, already thinking about the next season. But for that, you can’t waste points in the next clashes of the competition. And this Monday (5), Alvinegro Praiano has an appointment in front of the Goiásat 8 pm, in Vila Belmiro.

THE São Paulo team comes from work that didn’t work out and ended up harming what the board had planned for the season. Among them is the former coach of the Fish, Fabian Bustoswho failed to show a good job in charge of Santos and was replaced by Lisca, who is the current coach of the team.

But, busts is close to being announced by a new club, the Barcelona from Guayaquil. The commander left the Ecuadorian team at the beginning of the year to assume the direction of Alvinegro, where he remained for 29 matches, obtaining 10 wins, 10 draws and 9 defeats. Collecting deletions from Paulista championship, Copa Sudamericanain addition to the team being thrashed in the round of 16 of Brazil’s Cup to a direct rival, Corinthians.

With confirmation of success, Fabian Bustos returns to the team in which he was coach from January 2020 to February 2022, where he played 93 matches, winning 48 wins, 21 draws and 24 defeats. It is worth mentioning that in command of the team, he won the title of Ecuadorian Championship 2020, as well as good performances in Copa Libertadores 2020 and 2021.