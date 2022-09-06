Mbappé hits back at criticism of missed shots against Juventus: “I’m going to score and miss a lot of goals” | Champions League

— My mistake when it was 2-0? I’ve already missed many chances in my life. I will score a lot of goals and miss a lot of goals. It happens in the game. It’s not missing a chance that you penalize your team, it’s thinking about mistakes – declared Mbappé to “RMC Sport”.

Mbappé scored both PSG goals against Juventus in the Champions League

According to Uefa’s statistics, the striker had three shots on the outside and another three in the opponent’s goal. He was the PSG player who hit the goal the most Juventus.

In a specific move that had repercussions, five minutes into the second half, Mbappé could have played for Neymar, but he shot straight and missed. Coach Christophe Galtier was asked about the move at the press conference.

— I don’t know if Kylian saw Neymar. He didn’t have the right angle. Obviously a goal there would give us a big relief. but we started the competition well,” said the coach.

The French team dominated the match for about half an hour, but then Juve balanced the match, managed a goal at the beginning of the second half, with McKennie, and created some opportunities for the equalizer.

— There was a slight difference between the first 35 minutes and the second half. We know we have some weaknesses. We have something to work on. That’s normal, it’s the Champions League. If it were easy, we would have won by now,” commented Mbappé.