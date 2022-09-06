Meet the Australian who is the biggest threat to Filipe Toledo’s title | surfing

Jack Robinson entered the WSL elite in the 2021 season, but he was already in the spotlight from a young age. At the age of 12, the Australian impressed the world with his skills in the heavy waves of Margaret River, in the west of Australia. In addition to putting down, Jack showed impressive calm in challenging waves. That fearless boy grew up and today, at 24, he occupies the second place in the surfing world ranking, behind only the favorite for the Finals title: the Brazilian Filipe Toledo. In the current season, the Aussie got the better and won the G-Land final against Filipe Toledo.

The top five in the world will compete in the grand finale on the waves of Trestles, California. The event window runs from the 8th to the 16th of September with the first call always at 11:00 am (Brasilia time). All batteries will have live broadcast from sportv. The ge will broadcast the first two matches of each genre live and follow all the emotions of the decision in real time.

Despite his short time on the main circuit, Jack Robinson has already taken three stages (Mexico, Margaret River and G-Land), the last two this year. The boy, who was known for his good use in big waves, showed impeccable surfing in ripples. With a good repertoire of aerials and strong edge maneuvers, Jack can do some work in this grand finale.

The great performance this season has Jack Robinson touted by many experts as Australia’s top men’s world title hopeful since legend Mick Fanning, who won his third world championship in 2013.

Jack Robinson comes from Australian lands, but has one foot in Brazil. The surfer is married to Brazilian model Julia Muniz and participates in the “Aprimore Surf” training program with Yago Dora’s father, coach Leandro Dora. Grilo, Leandro’s nickname, and Jack signed this partnership after the stage in Kelly Slater’s wave pool in 2021. At that time, the current number two in the world was in 28th, out of the classification for the following year, and he had one more chance to stay in the elite. The partnership worked so well that Jack not only won the last stage of last year (Mexico), but also put on a show this season in 2022.

