Meet the women Justin has dated

Well before I was married to Hailey Bieberthe model with roots in Minas Gerais, daughter of Brazilian Kennya Baldwin, Justin bieber had a very busy love life and has paraded with several women. The 28-year-old Canadian singer is currently the husband of Hailey, whom he married in 2019. The two took up their relationship in 2016, however, the model was not Justin’s only famous girlfriend. Check out some of the women who have passed through the star’s life.







1 – Sofia Richie – The singer’s daughter Lionel Richie was one of Justin’s girlfriends. Although they did not have a serious relationship, the singer lived a romance with Sofia in 2016 and the two were seen together in Mexico, celebrating the girl’s 18th birthday.

Designer Sofia Richie Photo: Instagram/@sofiarichie

two- Sahara Rey – Around the same time he was involved with Sofia, Justin was seen swimming naked alongside Sahara in Hawaii. The businesswoman is the surfer’s daughter Tony Rayand owns a swimwear brand.

Model Sahara Ray Photo: Instagram/@sahara_ray

3- Kourtney Kardashian – The socialite Kourtney Kardashian also could not resist the charms of the singer. Fourteen years older than the Canadian, the two had an affair in 2016. When asked by the daily mail about his relationship with Kardashian, Justin was categorical: “I’m being used, man! What else can I say?”

The socialite Kourtney Kardashian Photo: Instagram@kourtneykardash

4- Selena Gomez – Here’s Justin’s longest, most famous, and most tumultuous relationship. The couple lived on and off from 2010 to 2017. In the times they spent apart, however, the actress dated the singer The Weeknd and Justin started dating Hailey, but they broke up and got back together in 2017. Selena Gomez is currently single, but recently, some rumors that the singer was with Chris Evans were heard. Will it be?

Singer Selena Gomez. Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

5 – Yovanna Ventura – The model was one of Justin’s quick romances. The two were photographed on a beach in Los Angeles and after that, seen at a romantic dinner. These were the only two occasions that the Canadian and the model appeared together.

Model Yovanna Ventura Photo: Instagram/@yoventura

6 – Russian Cailin – The model also had an affair with Justin, in addition to having acted in two clips of the star in the songs Confident and All The Matters. The two were seen kissing backstage at productions in 2013.

Singer Cailin Russo Photo: Justin Higuchi

7 – Jasmine Villegas – The singer was Justin’s oldest girlfriend. Acted with the singer in the music video Baby and the two have been seen kissing on several occasions. Currently Jasmine is single.

Singer Jasmine Villegas Photo: Instagram/@jasminevillegas

8 – Jayde Pierce – In 2015, intimate photos of Justin Bieber were leaked amid a vacation that the singer was enjoying in Bora Bora. In the images, however, Jayde Pierce appears along with the star. The British model, who is also a youtuber, was photographed with the singer, increasing rumors of a possible affair, which happened and was quick.

The youtuber Jayde Pierce Photo: Instagram/@jaydepierce