Michael may have a comeback at Al Hilal and the attacker’s situation arrives at Flamengo

At the start of the season, the Flamengo closed the transfer of Michael to Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, for 8.5 million dollars, around R$ 46 million. The player began his journey in the Arab world, however, on several occasions, he expressed his desire to return to Brazil. However, the contract with Al Hilal is for three years and with a salary of R$ 12.91 million per year.

But this Monday (5th), it came to light that the player intends to find ways to end his time in the Arab world. In view of this, the attacker would have suggested the team an amicable termination of contract, according to information from Torcedores.com.

With the high investment made in the striker, the Saudi Arabia Club does not intend to facilitate the departure of Michael, who has already had his return speculated in the mengão. However, the former shirt 19 of Gávea has even had an offer from a rival of Rubro-Negro. Botafogo even offered 6 million dollars, close to 30.9 million at the current price, for 50% of the attacker’s pass. However, Al Hilal’s board responded negatively to General Severiano’s club attack. Another club that fueled the desire for Michael was Corinthians.

During an interview with journalist Alê Oliveira, held in July, Michael expressed his desire to return to Brazilian football. “I took my mother to Rio, I stayed with her two days before traveling. She was fine, drinking her beer, eating her meat. And when I go back (to Brazil) it’s to watch over my mother. For me it’s a blow. It’s not just football itself, which isn’t so cool. He misses his family,” he said.