Mila Kunis finds herself in trouble in One Very Lucky Girl, watch

Netflix released today (6) the trailer for A very lucky girldrama based on the book of the same name, starring Mila Kunis. Watch above:

In the plot, we follow Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis), a woman who seems to have everything she’s always wanted: a coveted position in a magazine, a life of luxury and a dream wedding about to happen. But when invited to participate in a crime documentary about a shocking incident that happened in her past, she is forced to face a truth that jeopardizes the entire perfect life she has built.

the long has Mike Barker (death to the king) in the direction and script of Jessica Knollthe author of the eponymous book.

A very lucky girl arrives on streaming day October 7th.

