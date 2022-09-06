Millionaire quadriplegic man hires attractive girl to satisfy his needs in wonderful romance

How I Was Before You is a worldwide success based on the books by the British writer Jojo Moyes, How I Was Before You (Me Before You), After you (After You) and, to close the trilogy, It’s still me (Still Me).

In the film, released in 2016, the wealthy and successful Will (Sam Claflin) leads a life full of achievements, travel and extreme sports until he is hit by a motorcycle. The accident makes him quadriplegic, forcing him to remain in a wheelchair. The situation makes him depressed and extremely cynical, much to his parents’ concern (Janet McTeer and Charles Dance).

It is in this context that Louisa Clark (Emilia Clarke) is hired to look after Will. Of modest origin, with financial difficulties and without great aspirations in life, she does her best to improve Will’s state of mind and, little by little, ends up getting involved with him.

And one of the most striking things about the film, in addition to the dramatic story – and especially its ending – is its star-studded cast, led by Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin.

Where to watch?

How I Was Before You is available on Amazon Prime Video.

