Mineiro sells rare Neymar figurine to Felipe Neto and takes away CR7’s when buying new package | football

Collector of World Cup albums since the 2006 world cup, Igor Andrade, 23, from Minas Gerais, has not yet managed to complete the book in any of the editions. This year, however, luck seems to be on his side. Not for being close to having all the stickers, but for taking rare items and being able to sell them .

That’s what happened to him by taking away Neymar’s so-called rare figurine, selling it to influencer Felipe Neto through social networks, and then taking Cristiano Ronaldo away in a new shipment of purchased packages.

Igor’s lucky story begins when he got the item with Brazilian Neymar. Shortly after, he saw a post by influencer Felipe Neto on social media, saying that he would be willing to buy the so-called Legends. He got in touch and earned BRL 1,000 for the chrome.

– I bought a few packages and ended up being lucky enough to find the golden Neymar Legends. A short time later I saw a tweet from Felipe Neto saying that he was buying these figurines – he told ge.

To prove that he owned the figurine, Igor had to send a video proving that he owned the item and also stipulate the value he would like for it. With the proof made, Felipe Neto paid half the amount when the miner sent the figurine through the Post Office and got the rest right when the chrome arrived for him.

– I ended up getting that lucky. I’m almost done with the album, it’s going to be free yet. I’m going to make some money from this sale. I did the calculations and spent R$ 550 buying figurines. I calculated everything and, with the money from the sale, I ended up making a profit of R$ 450 – he said.

– It was interesting to sell to Felipe Neto, I exchanged some e-mails with him. It was a nice experience. I’m not exactly a fan of his, but I find some of his stuff interesting – he added.

Almost complete album and CR7 sticker

If Igor’s luck already seems to have been great, he still had a little more. With part of the money obtained from the sale of Neymar’s sticker, he bought some new packages. And amid the stickers, he took one of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The item is not gold in the background as in the case of the rarer ones, but red. Even so, the miner will be able to earn a little more money with the CR7 chrome.

– It’s also rare, but worth a little less. I told people here that the album went from spending money to investing – she joked.

Born in Varginha, Igor Andrade is a political analyst and has a research company with parliamentarians. He currently lives in Brasília (DF) and is finishing his degree in public policy management at UnB.