Ministry of Justice determines suspension of sale of iPhone without charger and applies a fine of R$ 12 million to Apple | Technology

The Ministry of Justice ordered the suspension of the sale of iPhones without a charger and imposed a fine of R$ 12 million on Apple. The order was published in the “Official Journal of the Union” this Tuesday (6).

“Application of a fine in the amount of BRL 12,274,500 (twelve million, two hundred and seventy-four thousand, five hundred reais), cancellation of registration of iPhone brand smartphones introduced on the market from the iPhone 12 model and immediate suspension of supply of all iPhone-branded smartphones, regardless of model or generation, unaccompanied by the battery charger”, reads the text of the DOU.

The Ministry of Justice, however, decided not to immediately apply the daily fine if Apple does not suspend sales of cell phones without a charger. The penalty will be applied later, if it is verified that the company circumvented the ban.

The company stopped including the plug adapter in all its phones in October 2020, after announcing the new iPhone 12, saying that the decision is part of “its environmental goals”.

In February 2021, repeating Apple’s initiative, Samsung decided not to include the wall charger and headphone jack – only the USB cable. The company used the same justification as the competitor, and said that the decision has environmental purposes.

In October 2021, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security stated that it had notified Apple and Samsung for not following guidelines to justify the lack of chargers in their cell phones. In May 2022, the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, guided the more than 900 Procon units in Brazil to initiate administrative proceedings against Apple and Samsung for the sale of cell phones without chargers. .