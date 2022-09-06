Motorola Edge 30 Fusion can now be sold in Brazil after approval – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

O Motorola Edge 30 Fusion received the blessing of Anatel. approved by National Communications Agency in August, the cell phone can be officially sold on the national market. Among the bets for the launch are the triple 50-megapixel camera and the advanced technical sheet with Snapdragon 888+.

Motorola S30 Pro (pictured) could launch globally as Motorola Edge 30 Fusion (Image: Handout)

The smartphone received the green light on August 19 under the model XT2243-1. according to MySmartPrice, the phone will be announced under the trade name “Motorola Edge 30 Fusion”. The code is also related to the codename “Tundra”, as pointed out by a cell phone firmware file available on the internet.

The agency documents accessed by the technoblog give other clues about the release. This is the case of the manufacturing units, located in Jaguariúna (SP) and in China. The approval certificate also states that “the phone must be supplied with a compatible battery and charger and duly approved by Anatel”.

The future release will support 5G and Wi-Fi 6E. The technical compliance certificate also talks about NFC and the presence of the NP44 model battery. But Anatel’s documents on the component did not reveal the typical and nominal capacity of the part.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion homologation certificate (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion may have a 50 MP camera

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is tipped to be the future mobile phone with the brand’s advanced datasheet. As appointed by Evan Blass in August, the model is also identified by the codename “Tundra”. The leak even brings photos of a product that resembles the Motorola S30 Pro, launched in China in the same month.

The expectation is that the launch will reach stores with a triple camera of 50 megapixels. In addition, the smartphone must have an advanced technical file, led by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, as pointed out by a leaked video this Friday (2). The battery would be 4,400 mAh with fast charging of 68 watts.

The launch date and price of the cell phone in Brazil and other countries, however, are still a mystery.