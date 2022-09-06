Nadal is eliminated by Tiafoe, loses 100% in Slams and ‘hopes’ to leave the US Open as #1 in the world

Frances Tiafoe is more consistent, beats Nadal by 3 sets to 1 and guarantees in the quarterfinals of the US Open
Frances Tiafoe still alive in US Open 2022! This Monday (5), the American tennis player overcame Rafael Nadal by 3 sets to 1, with partials of 6/4, 4/6, 6/4 and 6/3, in a match valid for the round of 16 of the American Grand Slam.
As a result, Tiafoe will have rublev as an opponent in the quarterfinals. Nadal, who missed 100% in Grand Slams this season, will have to hope that Alcaraz and Rublev, who are still alive at the 2022 US Open, do not make the decision so that the Spaniard becomes the best in the world again. .
Frances Tiafoe became the first US tennis player to reach the quarterfinals since 2012 and Monday’s win was the American’s first career win against Nadal in three matches.
In the first set of the match, Rafael Nadal and the American Frances Tiafoe maintained equality for most of the time. With each of the tennis players managing to maintain the service, in the first half of the partial, the balance continued until 3 to 3.
At this time, Tiafoe grew up. With a break in service, the American took the lead on the scoreboard and, even with Nadal’s pressure to get a tie, he closed the first set at 6/4.
In the second partial, once again, the two tennis players continued to maintain the level of play and confirm the service. In the final half, Nadal increased the pace and got a break in the tenth game, making it 6/4 and tying the duel at 1-1.
The third set felt like a repeat of the first. In the first six games, Nadal and Tiafoe were almost equal, confirming the service and maintaining equality on the scoreboard. In the seventh game, the American got the break and that was what was needed for the victory in the partial to be confirmed by 6/4.
The fourth quarter of the duel for the round of 16 changed the game’s history a little. Behind the score, Nadal was more aggressive at the beginning, broke the American’s serve and made it 3-1 on the scoreboard. In the sequence, Tiafoe sought to increase his pace, won three games in a row and turned the score to 4-3.
With the advantage on the scoreboard, Tiafoe went ‘with everything’ for his serve and, despite the difficulty, got confirmation, opening 5 to 3. In the final stretch, the Spaniard was broken again and the match ended with the American winning by 6/3.