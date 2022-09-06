Nadal serves badly and falls in the round of 16 of the US Open against an inspired Tiafoe – 05/09/2022

With the exception of the triumph over customer Richard Gasquet, Rafael Nadal was leaving something to be desired in US open. He was behind on the scoreboard in two games, had difficulties to confirm the service, piled up double faults and even in the back of the court was below the very high level tennis that he usually shows in slams. This Monday, in the round of 16, the bill arrived. In front of an inspired Frances Tiafoe (24 years old, #26 in the world), who imposed an aggressive game and was very good with the serve during almost the entire confrontation, Rafa fought, but did not prevent the defeat. Per 6/4, 4/6, 6/4 and 6/3the home tennis player triumphed and advanced to the quarterfinals of a slam for the second time in his career.

The result also increases the chances of men’s tennis having Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud as number 1 in the world next Monday. If only one of the two reaches the final in New York, whoever is there will guarantee their arrival at the top of the rankings. If both go to the decision, the winner will be the new number 1. However, if Alcaraz and Ruud lose before the final, Nadal will be the leader of the ranking.

O next opponent of Tiafoe at the US Open will be the Russian Andrey Rublev9, seeded number 9, who triumphed over Britain’s Cameron Norrie this Monday: 6/4, 6/4 and 6/4. Tiafoe and Rublev have already faced each other twice on the circuit, with a win for each side. At last year’s US Open, in the third round, Tiafoe won in five sets.

How did it happen

As with the first two rounds, Rafael Nadal didn’t get off to a good start and had trouble earning points with his first serve. Still, he kept the game even until the seventh game. That’s where Tiafoe fit in two big returns. The second of them earned him the break that decided the first set. Nadal still put pressure on the American in the eighth game, but Tiafoe shone to get out of 0/30 and confirm the service after three draws. Two games later, the home tennis player confirmed the service again and closed the set at 6/4.

Rafa finished the first set with nine unforced errors and only 61% of the points won with the first serve. The Spaniard asked for medical attention and was treated outside the court, which left the game paralyzed for about nine minutes.

The second set started much better for the veteran, who reduced his number of unforced errors (only four in the entire set) and went on to win almost every point with the first serve (92% in the partial). Nadal, however, could not threaten the service of Tiafoe, who reached the tenth game of the second set without giving up break points. However, after a narrow slice and a misguided glance, the American found himself serving against two set points (15/40). Tiafoe saved himself from the first by going to the attack, but committed a double fault (the second serve was by millimeters, see in the tweet below) in the sequence and lost the set: 6/4.

Tiafoe didn’t feel the blow and continued making a great game, attacking whenever possible and without leaving Nadal at ease from the back of the court. In the seventh game of the third set, the American won another breakout chance and didn’t waste it. With a winning left in parallel, he won the game and opened 4/3. This time, Frances didn’t falter in the final stretch. Serving for the set, she even committed a double fault, but fired two winning rights and an ace to make 6/4 and open 2 sets to 1.

The fourth set started with Nadal under pressure once again, but this time Rafa saved himself from a break point with a beautiful second serve and then played two perfect points. Shortly after, Tiafoe finally faltered. He committed a double fault, missed an easy volley and conceded two break points. In the second, Nadal attacked with the return and, two balls later, he made an indefensible forehand that gave him the break and the advantage by 3/1.

Nadal’s problems with the loot, however, continued. After hitting just 48% first serves in the third set, Rafa followed below 50% in the fourth set. In addition, he committed two double faults in the fifth game, saw Tiafoe fire another incredible return, and missed the serve yet again. Nadal still had two break points in the sixth game, but he lost two disputes from the back of the court, and the American evened the partial at 3/3. It was the veteran’s last chance. Serving poorly and piling up double faults (eight at this point), Rafa was broken again in the seventh game. Tiafoe then confirmed the service to open 5/3 and completed the service shortly after with one more break. Game, set, match.

