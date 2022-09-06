Netflix and Chills 2022: Netflix announces official lineup for the spooky season!

September is here and for many of us that means it could already be autumn. We’re ready for Halloween and all the spooky fun that comes with the season! Netflix seems to agree, as it has just released the official lineup for Netflix and Chills 2022.

From thrilling thrillers like Lou and end of the road for highly anticipated new series like Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiositiesby Tim Burton Wednesdayand by Mike Flanagan the midnight clubthis year is turning out to be one of the most exciting in a long time!

There’s also a new stop-motion animated title coming from Coraline director Henry Selick, a film based on a short story by Stephen King, a new season of Dead End Alley: Paranormal Park, and so many other diabolical delights coming our way. Below, we break down everything that has been revealed in the Netflix and Chills 2022 lineup.

Netflix and Chills 2022: All Coming in September

End of the road, September 9

You don’t have to wait until October for thrills and chills. Netflix and Chills 2022 kicks off this Friday, September 9th with Queen Latifah’s new high-octane action thriller end of the road.

Directed by Milicent Shelton, Latifah stars as Brenda, a woman on a cross-country trip with her family who soon finds herself on a road to hell when she is targeted by a mysterious assassin. Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon and Frances Lee McCain also star.

Lou, September 23

Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett lead the cast of this nail-biting thriller that sees Janney playing a tough woman pushed to the limit after a young mother (Smollett) asks for help finding her kidnapped daughter.

As the two women team up during a raging storm to pursue the kidnapper, they will be exposed to shocking secrets from their past. Lou also stars Logan Marshall-Green, Matt Craven and Ridley Asha Bateman.

Ghost Cubs, September 30

ghost cubs It’s scary fun for the whole family. This wholesome children’s series from creator Anna McRoberts follows Freddie and his family after they move into a haunted house. Inside, Freddie discovers a pack of adorable ghost puppies.

Freddie, his sister and their new friend discover how to help dogs become real again while learning the true meaning of friendship. ghost cubs starring Jenn Klyne, Thalia Campbell, Evelyn Burke, Eva Brook Baker, Dan Ramos, Kelli Ogmundson, Evan Marsh, Ryan Belleville, Enid-Raye Adams, BJ Harrison, Fred Ewanuick and Kwasi Thomas.

Netflix and Chills 2022: All Coming in October

Mr. Harrigan, October 5

A new movie based on a Stephen King short story? Say no more. Supernatural coming-of-age movie Mr. Harrigan arrives in early October to kick off the most haunted month of the year off to a perfect start. John Lee Hancock writes and directs the film starring Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, Joe Tippett, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Cyrus Arnold, Colin O’Brien, Thomas Francis Murphy and Peggy J. Scott.

Martell plays Craig, a small-town boy who befriends an older, reclusive billionaire, the titular Mr. Harrigan (Sutherland). The pair form an unlikely friendship thanks to their shared love of reading. But when Mr. Harrigan dies, Craig finds himself able to continue communicating with his deceased friend via an iPhone.

The Midnight Club, October 7th

The man who brought us The Curse of Hill House, The Curse of Bly Manorand midnight mass is back with a new series! Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong created the midnight clubbased on the book of the same name by bestselling author Christopher Pike.

If you grew up loving shows like Are you afraid of the Dark? then the midnight club must be the perfect Halloween watch for you this year. The story centers on a madhouse where eight members of the “Midnight Club” gather every night to tell scary stories.

The group makes a pact that if one of them dies, they must try to communicate with the others. As you might expect, once this actually happens, bizarre and horrific occurrences start to happen. The cast includes Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, with Zach Gilford and Heather Langenkamp.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, October 25-28

If you’re as disappointed as I am in the last few episodes of american horror story and its spin-off American horror storiesso Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming horror anthology should give you something to look forward to in October.

Released over four nights, with two episodes a day, Cabinet of Curiosities promises to be an “unprecedented, genre-defining collection of stories designed to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically terrifying, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original del Toro stories) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally handpicked by del Toro.”

The Good Nurse, October 26

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain star in this upcoming film based on a terrifying true story. the good nurse is based on the book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness and Murder by Charles Graeber, about serial killer Charles Cullen.

Inside the good nurse, Chastain plays a nurse who suspects her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths. Tobias Lindholm directs from a screenplay by Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Wendell & Wild

Nightmare before Christmas and Coraline director Henry Selick returns with a new scary stop-motion movie, Wendell & Wild. Selick worked with Jordan Peele to write the film’s screenplay. Peele also leads the voice cast alongside Jordan Peele, Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett, James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Igal Naor, Gary Gatewood, Gabrielle Dennis, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi and Ving Rhames.

According to Netflix, the synopsis is as follows:

From the deliciously wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about cunning demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) who enlist the help of Kat Elliot – a tough teenager with a burden of guilt–to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handcrafted artistry of stop motion.

More Scary Content Released in October:

Netflix and Chills 2022: upcoming releases

Wednesday, to be determined

Unfortunately, we still don’t have a release date for Tim Burton’s highly anticipated new Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones also star as Gomez and Morticia Addams.

The series is a supernaturally infused mystery that follows Wednesday’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy as she tries to stop a monstrous killing spree that terrorizes the city.

Capturing the Killer Nurse, November 11

the good nurse is a movie that arrives in October starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, but in November you can watch a documentary about the case that inspired the story. Charlie Cullen was an experienced registered nurse, trusted and loved by his co-workers at Somerset Medical Center in New Jersey. But he was also one of the most prolific serial killers in history, with his body count running into the hundreds at various medical facilities.

Troll, December 1st

Provocative is an upcoming Norwegian fantasy film about a gigantic being who awakens after having stumbled inside the mountain of Dovre for a thousand years. Once awake, the creature begins to destroy everything in its path as it heads towards the capital of Norway.

What titles released as part of the Netflix and Chills 2022 lineup are you most excited to watch in the coming months?