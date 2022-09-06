Neto says VP leaves Corinthians and suggests coaches for the club

Presenter Neto believes that coach Vítor Pereira will leave Corinthians after the Portuguese declares that staying at the club depends on his family situation. The coach’s family lives in Portugal. He has a contract with the club until December.

“[Em 2023] I imagine myself in football, why not in Corinthians? It depends. This is a subject that I will leave for the end. [da temporada]. I have to see very well what will happen, what my family situation will be like, my personal life, and then we will make the decisions if Corinthians is interested in talking to me about this”, declared Vítor Pereira.

“What Vítor Pereira said yesterday, he is already out of Corinthians. The same was with Abel Ferreira, who only renewed when his wife and daughters came. He said that he won’t stay”, said Neto in today’s edition. of the program Os Donos da Bola, from Band.

The presenter also suggested three names for the position if the Portuguese leaves Corinthians.

“Hire Loco Bielsa or [Marcelo] Gallardo, one of the two. Even this Sampaoli. Do the planning from now on. If you think that Vítor Pereira can stay, he won’t. When he says that the three children will not come, no one can stay two, three years in a place without their family. You can’t stay away from your family.”

Marcelo “Loco” Bielsa has been without a club since being sacked from Leeds in February. Gallardo has been in charge of River Plate since 2014. Sampaoli left Olympique de Marseille at the beginning of July and is another team without a team at the moment.