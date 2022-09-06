New Netflix movies and shows in October 2022

While the Netflix and Chills lineup kicks off with a couple of thrillers released in September, there are plenty of new Netflix movies and shows arriving in October 2022 to officially kick off the spooky season.
After a slower September that featured a heavier focus on Netflix movies rather than shows, October will be packed with new launch series you won’t want to miss. It’s a month full of new Netflix shows, including The Midnight Club, Cabinet of Curiosities, and From scratch.
While there’s plenty to watch before Halloween, the streamer continues to bring movie stars in for a big month of new movies. Luckiest Girl Alive, The School for Good and Evil, and the good nurse are just some of the movies to look forward to in October.
New Netflix movies in October 2022
Before we highlight Netflix’s must-see new shows arriving in October 2022, let’s dive into some of the biggest movies debuting throughout the month with stars like Mila Kunis, Priah Ferguson, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Jessica Chastain, and more!
luckiest girl in the world
Release date: October 7th
Based on the novel of the same name by Jessica Knoll, Mila Kunis stars in luckiest girl in the world as Ani FaNelli. While she seems to have it all on the outside, Ani must face the dark truths of her past when a crime documentary reopens these mysterious old wounds. The meandering new movie will be one of the best of the month when it premieres on October 7th.
The Curse of the Hollow Bridge
Release date: October 14th
It’s not Halloween without a new holiday-centric movie. Disney+ has the long-awaited hocus pocus 2 arriving at the end of September, and Netflix Weird stuff star Priah Ferguson in The Curse of the Hollow Bridge. The comedy also stars Marlon Wayans and features Halloween decorations come to life. Needless to say, we should all be watching on October 14th.
The School of Good and Evil
Release date: October 19th
Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron team up in The School of Good and Evil, which is based on the novel of the same name by Soman Chainani. The fantasy film follows a pair of best friends who end up on different sides of their new enchanted school, which teaches the balance between good and evil. See that balance threatened on October 19th.
the good nurse
Release date: October 26th
Oscar winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star in new Netflix movie the good nurse. Based on true events, Amy (Jessica Chastain) connects with fellow nurse Charlie (Eddie Redmayne), but she begins to suspect he may be responsible for a string of patient deaths. the good nurse premieres October 26, and you won’t want to miss it.
New Netflix series in October 2022
In addition to the must-see Netflix movies arriving in October, a handful of new series and new seasons are making their way to our watch lists – no gimmicks, all the treats. This year’s Netflix and Chills lineup shines with new releases that everyone will be talking about.
the midnight club
Release date: October 7th
One of the most anticipated new Netflix shows of the year, Mike Flanagan’s horror mystery series the midnight club premieres on October 7. Based on the novel of the same name, a group of eight terminally ill patients gather at midnight and tell stories while promising to send signals to each other after death. Talk about Netflix and chills!
From scratch
Release date: October 21
Based on Tembi Locke’s memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home, Zoe Saldaña Stars in Netflix Original Limited Series From scratch. In the eight-episode series, Amy (Salndaña) travels to Italy, falls in love with a chef and faces the challenges of her lightning romance. The romantic drama will have you swooning and crying when it premieres on October 21.
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Release date: October 25th
Again, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities may be one of the most anticipated new series of the year. The anthology series, based on the filmmaker’s short stories, will release two episodes a day for four days starting October 25. Expect to see stars like Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes, Eric André, Rupert Grint and many more in eight chilling episodes.
New Netflix release in October 2022
In addition to all of the Netflix original content celebrated above, there are plenty of other new movies and shows coming to the streamer in October. Take a look at everything coming to Netflix over the month below:
October 1
- Call Me By Your Name
- city covers
- land of the lost (2009)
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Rush hour
- rush hour 3
- High floor
october 2
october 3
- chip and potato season 4
- jexi
October 4th
- Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Fool
october 5th
- jumping from high places
- Mr. Harrigan
- Nailed it! season 6
october 7th
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
- derry girls session 3
- Failure
- luckiest girl in the world
- the midnight club
- eccentrics
- the rescue team
october 11
October 12th
- Belascoaran, PI
- Easy Cooking Battle: The Home Cooking Competition
October 13
- Dead End Alley: Paranormal Park season 2
- someone borrowed
- the playlist
October 14
- The Curse of the Hollow Bridge
- Everything cries out for salvation
- Holy Family
october 18
- Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy
- LiSA another great day
- Someone feed Phil season 6
- unsolved mysteries volume 3
october 19
October 21st
- barbarians season 2
- Downward
- From scratch
october 26
- the good nurse
- Mr Mussolini
october 27
- Daniel Enchanted
- romantic killer
october 28
- All quiet on the western front
- Big mouth season 6
- drinking masters
- Wendell & Wild
