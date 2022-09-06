New USB is announced with twice the speed to send data | Electronics

The consortium that manages USB technology has announced the specifications of the new USB4 2.0 standard. The new technology will be able to reach speeds of up to 80 GB/s using current USB-C cables, which is double the USB4 1.0, announced in 2019 and which reaches speeds of up to 40 GB/s. The new standard will be backwards compatible with previous generations (up to USB 2.0) and with Thunderbolt 3. The disclosure took place last week, but the details of the novelty will be revealed at a developer event in November 2022.

However, the USB Promoter Group said that the change from USB4 2.0 will be mainly physical, with the use of active USB Type-C cables combined with the current passive USB-C 40 GB/s cables to reach the transfer speed of 80 GB. /s.

🔎 Seven things a lot of people have done on their work PC, but shouldn’t

1 of 1 New USB4 2.0 standard will be backwards compatible with USB 3.2 and 2.0 — Photo: Barbara Mannara/TechTudo New USB4 2.0 standard will be backwards compatible with USB 3.2 and 2.0 — Photo: Barbara Mannara/TechTudo

📝 Notebook turns off by itself when I connect an external HD; how to solve? Comment on the TechTudo Forum

The new protocol will still allow current USB 3.2 cables to exceed the 20 GB/s limit when used in conjunction with other standards such as DisplayPort. In addition, improvements to USB Power Delivery are expected, which could mean faster recharges using the USB cable.

According to USB Promoter Group President Brad Saunders, this USB evolution will primarily benefit products that connect multiple devices using a single input, such as multiple displays, storage devices and USB hubs. The consortium that manages the standard is made up of several technology giants, such as Apple, HP, Intel and Microsoft.

The USB4 standard was announced in 2019 with the promise of reaching speeds of up to 40 GB/s, but to this day it is still little used. One of the new features of the standard was compatibility with Intel’s Thunderbolt cable. In part, this is explained by the recent decision by the European Union to force all smartphones sold in the block to have a USB-C port. The same debate was open in the US, which should affect Apple’s iPhones, which use the Lightning cable, in particular.

with information from ZDNet and Tom’s Hardware

In the video below, see how to assemble a gaming PC without spending a lot