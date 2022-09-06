Nick Fury’s look revealed in collectible; Look

Secret Invasion arrives only in 2023, but we can get a sense of the look of one of the main characters in the plot. Nick Fury’s Funko Pop (Samuel L. Jackson) from the MCU series to New York Comic Con.

In it, we see a totally different look than how we’re used to the agent in the MCU. Nick is known for his black overcoat and eye patch, but the new collectible shows his left eye uncovered while wearing a brown jacket, green pants and gray beanie, as well as a gray beard. See below:

In a recent interview with EW, Samuel L. Jackson said the new series has allowed him to explore sides of the character he wasn’t even aware of before. “There are some things I didn’t even know about Nick Fury that are now being revealed. The Minds Behind Conceiving Everything That Happened During the ‘Blip’ [período entre Vingadores: Guerra Infinita e Ultimato] are amazing. And that’s part of what we’re doing in this series“, commented.

The plot follows that of Captain Marvel, when Nick Fury discovers the existence of the Skrulls, a shapeshifting alien race led by Talos. One of the biggest Marvel Comics events of the last twenty years, Secret Invasion sees the Skrulls infiltrate Earth.

the cast of Secret Invasion count with Ben Mendelsohnreprising the role of Talos; Cobie Smuldersagain as Maria Hill; Don Cheadle as the War Machine; and the trio Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarkewhich will debut in the MCU.

Secret Invasion will be released on first half of 2023 on Disney+.

