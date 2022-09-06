Olivia Wilde denies fight with Florence Pugh backstage of ‘Don’t Worry Honey’

Olivia Wilde spoke for the first time about rumors of an alleged fight with the protagonist of Do not worry, dear, Florence Pugh. In a press conference on Monday, the 5th, the director of the film denied any disagreement.

According to the website TMZ, in 2020, the actress would have been upset with the way the filming of the feature was conducted. In August, the director stated that she fired Shia Labeouf to create a “safe and reliable environment” for Florence.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in a scene from the movie ‘Don’t Worry Honey’, which opens in Brazil on September 22 in Brazil. Photo: Warner Bros.

However, the actor claimed Variety that it was he who did not want to participate in the production. The protagonist did not participate in the press conference because she was filming dune 2 and Wilde sought to silence widespread speculation of a backstage brawl.

“Florence is a force and we’re so grateful that she’s able to do that tonight, despite being in production on Dune…I can’t tell you how honored I am to have her as my lead,” said Wilde, who also plays an important role in the film.

“She looks amazing in the movie and all the endless gossip in the tabloids and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I think it’s well nourished enough,” Olivia added.