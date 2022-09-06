Olivia Wilde gives a sharp answer to rumors of a fight with Florence Pugh in the film’s backstage; watch!

Director Olivia Wilde has finally spoken out about rumors of an alleged fight with Florence Pugh, the protagonist of her latest film, “Don’t Worry, Honey“. During the press conference for the feature, which took place in Venice, Italy, on Monday (5), the star was questioned by a reporter on the subject and soon gave a very direct answer.

Wilde attended the event alongside stars Harry Styles, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine. Pugh was unable to attend because of his heavy work schedule. Currently, the artist is filming the sequel to “Dune”. Upon noticing the absence of the actress, a journalist addressed the alleged disagreement that would have happened during the recordings of the production. “Can you clear things up and say if there was a fight and if so why, because it’s something people are discussing?”He asked.

The director began her speech by praising the protagonist. “Florence is a strength and we are very grateful that she is able to [estar presente] tonight, despite being in production at Duna. I know as a director how upsetting it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m so grateful to her and Denis Villeneuve for helping us out – we’re really thrilled to be able to celebrate her work tonight.” she commented.

Continue after Advertising

But Wilde soon gave a very sharp answer to all the rumors. “I can’t even say enough how honored I am to have her as our leader. She looks amazing in the movie and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think he’s well enough nourished.”he concluded. Just spy the full moment below:

Olivia Wilde gives a sharp response to the rumors of a fight with Florence Pugh during a press conference pic.twitter.com/8GDrypvO — Only Media (@MidiasSo) September 5, 2022

According to TMZ, the behind-the-scenes reports of beef began because the actress was said to have been upset about how filming went in 2020. In August, the director said she fired Shia LaBeouf to create a “safe and reliable environment.” on set for Pugh. However, to Variety, the actor sent screenshots of conversations and an email from Wilde, claiming that, in fact, he was the one who did not want to participate in the film.

Continue after Advertising

“Don’t Worry Darling” premiered this Monday (5) during the 79th Venice International Film Festival. In recent months, the film has been linked to several controversies. Florence even criticized the repercussions after the first trailer, regretting that the feature was reduced in the media to just sex scenes between her and Harry.

In the plot, set in the 1950s, Pugh and Styles play a couple who live a true fairytale relationship. However, it doesn’t take long for love to turn into a nightmare when one of the housewives in the neighborhood where the lovebirds live disappears. Soon, the blonde’s character begins to wonder about the disturbing secrets her husband’s company hides. The film opens in Brazil on September 22.

follow him Hugo Gloss on Google News and follow our news!

