OPPO Brasil confirms sale of Reno 7 in partnership with Vivo and Amazon

After much suspense, OPPO has finally confirmed some important details about its debut in the Brazilian market. According to the company, operator Vivo will be responsible for marketing the Reno 7 next 25th of september.
In addition, in a statement to MobileTime, the Chinese manufacturer also informed that Amazon will be responsible for sales of the smartphone in e-commerce, with the distribution being in charge of Usina de Vendas.
The Reno 7 will be OPPO’s first smartphone in Brazil, but the company promises to bring other high-end phones to compete with Xiaomi and realme. This is expected to happen next year.
As for the Reno 7, the smartphone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a rate of 90 Hz and FHD+ resolution. In addition, its processor is the Snapdragon 680, while it works with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
The rear set of cameras consists of a 64 MP main lens, a depth sensor and a macro with another 2 MP, while the front is 32 MP.
Complete the set, the 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W charging and Android 12 running under the ColorOS interface.