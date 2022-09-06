Palmeiras may have ‘surprise’ against Athletico; see the likely lineup

Credit: Cesar Greco/ Ag. palm trees

In the return game of the Copa Libertadores da América semifinals, Palmeiras will face Athletico Paranaense this Tuesday (6), at 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque. Raphael Veiga, who left the first leg injured, trained this Monday (5th) and could be a surprise for the match.

The midfielder Danilo fulfills the second game of suspension for expulsion against Atlético-MG and is a sure absence for the clash with Athletico Paranaense. Gabriel Menino must once again be the holder of the role. On the other hand, coach Abel Ferreira counts on the return of Gustavo Scarpa, who has already served his punishment.

The main doubt is in Raphael Veiga, who participated in this Monday’s training and may appear as a surprise in the lineup. If the midfielder is not a starter, the tendency is for Bruno Tabata or José Manuel López to start the decision among Abel Ferreira’s 11 favorites.

Thus, the likely lineup of Palmeiras is as follows: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga (Bruno Tabata or José Manuel López); Dudu and Ron.

LOOK AT HIM! Raphael Veiga participated in today’s training with the Palmeiras squad. pic.twitter.com/mBP5E6E1Hb — Murilo Dias (@mmurilodias) September 5, 2022

DATASHEET:

Match: Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense

Competition: Copa Libertadores 2022 (Semifinal)

Location: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SSP)

Date and time: September 6 (Tuesday) at 9:30 pm

Broadcast: SBT and CONMEBOL TV