Palmeiras tries to scare away executioner Athletico to reach third straight final of Libertadores | palm trees

Palmeiras enters the field this Tuesday, at 21:30 (GMT), against Athletico, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, needing to win to at least force the decision by penalty kicks in the dispute for a spot in the final of Libertadores da América. .

Current champion of the South American tournament, Verdão has been collecting positive results and expressive marks. In 60 games in 2022, there were 39 wins, 15 draws and only six defeats.

Among these six defeats, only two teams beat Verdão twice: São Paulo, in the first match of the Paulistão final and in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, and Athletico, who won in the first round of the Brasileirão and in the first game of the Libertadores semifinal.

Palmeiras tries to assert command of the field to advance to the third straight final of Libertadores

Four of Palmeiras’ six defeats this year were in knockout games, one of them in the Club World Cup final against Chelsea. In the other three, Verdão came out behind in the first leg.

In the final of Paulistão, São Paulo won the first game by 3 to 1, in Morumbi, taking a good advantage for the confrontation of the return, in Allianz Parque. Playing at home, Palmeiras was overwhelming, thrashing 4-0 and winning the state title, achieving the comeback that seemed unlikely.

The two teams returned to play the classic Choque-Rei, this time for the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg of the round of 16, São Paulo won at Morumbi by 1-0. On the way back, at Allianz Parque, Palmeiras won in normal time by 2-1 and took the decision to penalties. The rival got the better and got the classification over Verdão winning by 4 to 3 in alternating charges.

Palmeiras players regret Athletico's goal at Allianz Parque, for the Brazilian Championship

Palmeiras’ most recent defeat of the season was in the first match of the Libertadores semifinal. Playing at Arena da Baixada, Verdão was defeated by 1 to 0. Therefore, they need to beat Athletico by a goal difference to take the decision to penalties. If they win by a difference of two or more goals, they guarantee a direct spot in the Libertadores final.

Palmeiras and Athletico faced each other four times in the season, with two wins by the team from Paraná, one draw and one victory (which gave the Recopa title to Verdão).

Best moments: Palmeiras 0 x 2 Athletico-PR for the 15th round of Serie A

Palmeiras’ other two defeats in the season were for the Brazilian Championship, both playing at Allianz Parque. In the first round, they lost to Ceará by 3 to 2. In the 15th round, they lost to Athletico by 2 to 0.

Playing at home in the 2022 season, Palmeiras has 21 wins, four draws and only two defeats, with 60 goals scored and 15 conceded. If they want to stay alive in the dispute for the Libertadores tri, Verdão will have to assert the field command and scare away the ghost of the Hurricane of Allianz Parque.

