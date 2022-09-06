Palmeiras vs Athletico: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | liberators

Palmeiras and Athletico enter the field this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, for the second and decisive clash of the Libertadores da América semifinal.

In the first match, played in Curitiba, Athletico won 1-0. With that, Hurricane has the advantage of a draw to advance to the decision of the tournament. To Palmeiras, it remains to win by two or more goals difference to play their third consecutive final and stay alive in the dispute of the third championship in sequence. If the São Paulo team wins by a goal difference, the decision will be on penalties.

Palmeiras x Athletico-PR record

Palmeiras spared their holders in the draw against Bragantino last Saturday, in a clash valid for the Brazilian Championship. The result kept Verdão in the isolated leadership of the competition, with the same seven points of advantage for the vice-leader Flamengo.

For tonight’s match, coach Abel Ferreira will have the return of attacking midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, who was suspended at Arena da Baixada. The steering wheel Danilo remains suspended. The great expectation is for the return or not of midfielder Raphael Veiga, who left the second half of the game in Curitiba with a sprained ankle. The player has undergone intensive treatment in recent days to be available.

With the reserve team, Athletico comes from a 1-0 victory at home against Fluminense, on Saturday. The result broke a streak of three games without a win in the Brasileirão, in addition to keeping him in the G-6 and still staying one point away from the G-4.

After saving the holders, Hurricane now seeks to maintain the first leg and return to the Libertadores final after 17 years. On the bench, however, the red-black team will not have the main character of growth in the season: the coach Felipão, who seeks his fourth final, is suspended.

Streaming: SBT and Conmebol TV.

Palmeiras – Coach: Abel Ferreira

With the return of Gustavo Scarpa, who was suspended in the first leg, Abel Ferreira has another option if he cannot count on midfielder Raphael Veiga, who is a doubt for the match after leaving the Arena da Baixada with a sprained right ankle.

If Veiga is in doubt, midfielder Danilo is sure to miss tonight. The midfielder fulfills the second and final game of suspension for expulsion against Atlético-MG, in the quarterfinals.

With that, Abel Ferreira works with two possibilities to climb Palmeiras in the event of Veiga’s absence: keep the team that entered the field at Arena da Baixada, making a simple change with Scarpa in the middle and keeping López in charge of the attack , or having Ron as a reference again and putting Bruno Tabata to work alongside Scarpa in the creation.

Probable team: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata (Raphael Veiga or López); Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony.

Who is out: Jailson (right knee injury); Danilo (suspended) and Raphael Veiga (doubt due to right ankle injury).

See the likely lineup of Palmeiras to face Athletico-PR

Athletico – Coach: Paulo Turra (assistant)

Hurricane has two casualties for tonight’s showdown. Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari and midfielder Hugo Moura were expelled on the first leg. The assistant and faithful squire Paulo Turra commands the red-black team on the edge of the lawn, while Erick is the natural substitute in midfield.

Probable team: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Erick, Fernandinho and Alex Santana; Vitinho, Canobbio and Vitor Roque.

Probable Athletico vs Palmeiras

Who is out: Hugo Moura (suspended); Christian, Julimar, Reinaldo, Marlos and Marcelo Cirino (medical department).

