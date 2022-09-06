Palmeiras will have 100% of Allianz after Justin Bieber’s cancellation

Palmeiras will have a maximum ticket load against Juventude, for the Brazilian Championship, and three sectors open in their entirety for Derby against Corinthians, for the Brazilian women’s. Thanks to Justin Bieber.

Initially, the North and Gol Norte sectors would be closed due to the structure of the stage of the Canadian singer’s show, which were scheduled for the place on September 14th and 15th.

Both games will take place on the 10th, at Allianz Parque. The men’s game will be at 9 pm. AND the female, at 14:00.

T4f, producer of the concerts in Brazil, and the singer’s own staff released a statement reporting the cancellation.

Bieber, who performed at Rock in Rio last Sunday (4), suffers from Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, a disease that paralyzes facial muscles, caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus. And he goes to retire to account for the illness, as he justified.

He canceled part of Justice Tourhis current tour, which passed through South America.

Sales for the game against Juventude, which would start this Tuesday morning (6), were postponed to 3 pm.

Initially, the women’s Derby, for the semifinal of the Brazilian of the category, will have the sectors Gol Norte, Central Leste and Gol Sul open to the public. New sectors will be opened in case of demand.