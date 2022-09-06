Pedro Raul’s salary “leaks” and shocks Santos fans

Goiás striker isolated himself in the artillery of the Brazilian Championship after two goals against Peixe last Monday (5)

O saints disappointed more than 11,000 fans who attended Vila Belmiro last Monday (5th) expecting a victory against Goiás to place in the G-6 of the Brazilian Championship. Instead, they saw a show of Pedro Raul, the new top scorer of the competition who scored twice in the 2-1 triumph. Esmeraldino’s number 11 has already scored 14 goals.

With that, many clubs around here began to seek information about the 25-year-old striker, who is on loan to Goiás until December by Kashima Reysol-JPN. Pedro accepted to reduce his salaries by 60% to return to Brazil – today, he takes less than BRL 200 thousand monthly in Serra Dourada, what caught many people was surprised.

For example, Santos, in fact, did not seek him out, but there are athletes in Lisca’s squad who earn more than the salary of the top scorer in the Brazilian Championship. Bryan Angle, appointed by the then coach Fabián Bustos, receives R$ 500,000 in salaries, gloves and commissions. It is now a reserve in Peixe, which represents a questionable cost-benefit ratio.

About R$ 50 thousand less receive Yeferson Soteldowho returned to Baixada on loan from Tigres-MEX, and Carlos Sanchez, in the final line of the link. Another one at the end of the contract and which should not remain for 2023 is Camacho, which receives R$ 200 thousand monthly in Santos. the left-back Felipe Jonathan is another one above the house – R$ 235 thousand monthly.

Before heading abroad, the 1.93m striker accumulated a good spell at Atlético-GO and then went to Botafogo, where he also had great numbers. In February 2021, due to a debt with the striker, the Rio de Janeiro club accepted the sale to Kashima for US$ 2 million (R$ 10.7 million at the time price for a three-year contract.