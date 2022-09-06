Pedro Scooby makes an unexpected confession about his son with Cintia Dicker

Pedro Scooby opened his heart when talking about his son (Image: Reproduction / Instagram)

Waiting for their first child together, Pedro Scooby and Cintia Dicker made a point of honoring Rock in Rio this weekend.

With five months of pregnancy, the model paraded through the event with her tummy out and opened the game by talking to Gshow about the special moment in her life:

“Happy to be back at Rock in Rio with Aurora. I always wanted Aurora and Pedro also had that desire. Whatever came out was fine, but I was glad he has two boys. I’m focused, eating, sleeping.”

The surfer, who is the father of Dom, Liz and Bem, from his relationship with Luana Piovani, also delivered his expectations for the arrival of the youngest.

One more daughter, I will put good people in the world. And I came to honor Justin“, he declared, referring to Bieber, the main attraction of the festival on Sunday (04).

Pedro Scooby goes through trouble with children

In the last week, the athlete went through moments of distress with his children in the United States.

The former BBB was with the heirs trying to return home, but he told on social media that he was prevented from leaving the place. He reported that, even with the tickets purchased months in advance, they were unable to board and were stuck at the airport because of the crowded flight.

They are reassigning us to another flight and the detail is that there is no vacancy for the next two days“, he also reported.

