Petraglia defends reformulation in the state and suggests European calendar: “Negotiation at the same time” | athletico-pr

Atletico president Mario Celso Petraglia , said he is not against it and defended the reformulation of state championships. The red-black representative also suggested that Brazilian football should adopt the European calendar.

Petraglia is in São Paulo for the Libertadores semifinal against Palmeiras and participated in a meeting of the Liga Forte Futebol do Brasil (LFF), in a hotel this Tuesday. In an exclusive interview with ge, the Atletico manager commented on his vision to improve the ball scenario.

Technical representatives who help the LFF and the Brazilian Football League (Libra) try to reach consensus to create a League of Brazilian clubs. The obstacle is to find a model that does not allow the first in line to receive more than 3.5 times what the last one will earn.

Petraglia is one of the leaders of the LFF and says he “does not want absurd differences” between the teams. According to the manager, “it has been proven that performance in the field is directly proportional to cash flow”.

– We are thinking about the Serie A and B League. We should have the European calendar. When they are strengthening, we are weakening. The football market being together to have trading at the same time – assessed.

For the director, the team that competes in parallel competitions sees the state tournament as a way to get in the way of planning. The Hurricane, for example, disputed Copa do Brasil, Brasileiro and Libertadores until last month – fell in the quarterfinals of the national knockout.

– Three high level competitions and still playing state, you would have to have 40.50 athletes of the same level. It’s impossible. The state would have to be year round for smaller clubs to survive and be fed by richer competitions. I am against the state form, because it competes with other competitions at the same time – he declared.

Since 2013, a year after reassuming the presidency, Petraglia has chosen to use alternative teams in the Campeonato Paranaense: under-23, aspiring or mixed. In some seasons, especially in the final stretch, Athletico also played with the holders.

For next year, the idea is to repeat the formula, but the classification for Libertadores 2023 interferes with the scenario. Currently, Hurricane is in the semi and one draw away from reaching the final. In the Brazilian, the Atletico team is within the G-6.