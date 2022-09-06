Player makes a purposeful own goal for the 2nd division of Amazonas; Look

The victory of Sul América over Atlético Amazonense, yesterday, by 4 to 1, for the second state division, was marked by a purposeful own goal scored at the end of the second half. The club dismissed those involved in the episode. The Amazonense Football Federation regretted the episode.

In the 44th minute of the final stage — when Atlético-AM lost by 3 to 1 — Júlio Campos, after receiving a pass from the goalkeeper, kicked his own goal, increasing the score. Atletico players showed no reaction.

Today, Atlético Amazonense published an official note on its social networks and stated that it “does not condone unsportsmanlike attitudes”. The club said it will launch an internal investigation.

“Atltico Amazonense goes public to inform that it does not condone unsportsmanlike attitudes, we will open an internal procedure to investigate the facts in the game against Sul América, those involved have already been disconnected from the club. We are in favor of fair and responsible play, we will not admit anything that is against it,” said the club.

The Amazon Federation, on the other hand, issued a note of repudiation, published on its official website. The entity informs that “it will adopt all necessary legal and sporting measures”.

“The Amazonense Football Federation regrets and repudiates the fact that happened in the match between Atlético Amazonense and Sul América, valid for the Amazonense Football Championship Series B 2022. This fact does not represent what our institution defends”, he began.

“It informs that it will adopt all legal and sporting measures within its reach and will communicate the control sports entities for the investigations that fall within their competence”, added the entity.

See the bid: