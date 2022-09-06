POCO M5 is launched and will be on sale in Brazil for R$ 825

This Monday (5th), the subsidiary of Xiaomi announced the new line launch POCO M5the new smartphones from the Chinese manufacturer that aim at cost-effectiveness. In fact, the device will be available to Brazilians from this coming Tuesday (6) through the AliExpress.

POCO M5 model colors.Source: Reproduction/POCO

Technical specifications

The new M5 is equipped with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen (90 Hz refresh rate), Helio G99 processor, 4 GB or 6 GB RAM memory, 64 GB or 128 GB internal storage (expandable by microSD) , 5000 mAh battery, 18W charging and MIUI 13 interface based on Android 12.

The POCO M5s model is equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen (60Hz refresh rate), Helio G95 processor, NFC, side biometric scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack and all the other configurations of the previous model.

Despite being a new device from the Chinese manufacturer, Xiaomi already makes the smartphone available through two other names in India, the Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 11 SE. The biggest difference between the POCO M5s and the Redmi models is the MIUI 13 interface.

POCO M5s model colors.Source: Reproduction/POCO

Camera and availability

Regarding the set of cameras, the M5 has a rear with three sensors: a main 50 MP (f/1.8); a 2 MP macro lens (f/2.4); and a 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. In addition, the device has a 5 MP front camera.

Meanwhile, the M5s kit has a 64 MP (f/1.8) main camera accompanied by an 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, capable of shooting at up to 118 degrees — in addition to the depth and macro lenses, which are also available on the M5. The selfie camera offers 13 MP.

The M5 is available in black, yellow and green; the M5s is on sale in grey, white and blue. On September 6, for 96 hours, the devices can be purchased on AliExpress in a promotion that offers free shipping to Brazil from R$825.

The smartphone will be available from 00h next Tuesday (6).Source: AliExpress