POCO M5: set and low price make up for the lack of 5G? | hands-on video

In an event held this Monday, POCO brought to the world the new POCO M5 and M5s. Smartphones seek to deliver good specifications at an affordable price, something that has already become a hallmark of the company. However, as the POCO M5s is an old acquaintance of the public, we will only focus on the POCO M5 in this hands-on carried out together with our Italian brothers from the HD blog.

design and accessories

We can say that the POCO M5 is a smartphone that follows the visual pattern already known by POCO. That is, we have a plastic construction here and with a large camera module occupying the top of the rear. A curious detail of the rear is that the lower part tries to simulate leather. The material keeps the M5 from slipping out of your hand, but it’s not as soft as it looks. The fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button and it is competent and manages to deliver agile recognition. Inside the POCO M5 box you will find the smartphone itself, in addition to the USB cable, manuals, key to open the SIM chip drawer and the 18W charger.

screen and hardware





POCO M5 is a 4G smartphone with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a rate of 90 Hz. In addition, the manufacturer highlights the presence of a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass protection and a hole for the 5 MP camera. Under the hood, the smartphone features the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, and it works together with 4GB or 6GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage (UFS 2.2). The 5,000mAh battery completes the set with support for 18W fast charging. The operating system is Android 12 and it runs under the MIUI 13 interface.

Technical specifications













76.1 x 164 x 8.9 mm

6.58 inches – 2408x1080px











6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz rate

MediaTek Helio G99 Platform

4GB or 6GB RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

5 MP front camera (f/2.2)

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.8) Macro lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4) Depth lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)

Dual-SIM 4G connection, P2 port, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, NFC and fingerprint reader on the side

5,000mAh battery with 18W charging

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface



software





The POCO M5 comes out of the box with Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface. Here we have a highly modified software, very customizable and full of features developed by the Chinese. However, the software updates policy is still a taboo for the company’s smartphones. Even so, what we can say is that, in principle, the POCO M5 should receive Android 13 and at least a couple of years of security updates. Maybe also MIUI 14 when it becomes available. In addition, POCO’s modified launcher is effective and performs well for an entry-level smartphone, indicating that it has been optimized.

cameras





The POCO M5 has a 50 MP Samsung main sensor, which we believe is the JN1 with an f/1.8 aperture without optical stabilization. The secondary one is a 2 MP macro with fixed focus, while the depth one also has 2 MP. The main camera delivers good photos outdoors and with natural lighting. That is, you will have no problem taking pictures on that sunny day or even a landscape. Cloudy days can be a problem, as there is little grain, noise, and washed-out colors, which can be the result of post processing that hasn’t been given proper attention by the manufacturer.

In the night photos don’t expect much detail and the videos also leave something to be desired, since the lack of stabilization harms the recording. Also, the software limits recording to FHD resolution with 30 fps. The front camera is only 5 MP and the low resolution makes it deliver ok results for you to post on social networks, but the selfies also end up showing a washed-out look.





Of course, the POCO M5 set is basic, as the manufacturer needs to do everything possible to deliver a pleasant price to the consumer. That means making some sacrifices, and that was evident on the cameras. On the other hand, a simple software update can improve a lot, especially on the main camera.

First impressions and prices





What did we think of the POCO M5 initially? In our first impressions we can say that this is not a product suitable for everyone, but on the other hand it can be the salvation of those who are on a tight budget in times of rampant inflation. That’s because this smartphone can be more than enough for those looking for a device for messengers, social networks and occasional photos. Some basic games can also help the owner of a POCO M5 to kill boredom. Sold in India and Europe, the new POCO M5 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs 189 euros, something around R$971. POCO is running a launch promotion and this price drops to the equivalent of R$ 870. With these values ​​you can’t demand much from this device and it presents a good value for money in its category, but it’s also worth keeping an eye on the POCO M5s, which brings a slightly better set and with little difference in price.

