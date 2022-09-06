Qatar pilots complain they suffer from extreme fatigue while flying their planes





Controversy over Qatar Airways pilots being affected by fatigue, including reports of them sleeping in the cabin at unscheduled times, has returned to headlines in Europe after Dutch broadcaster NOS infiltrated private chat groups of airline professionals. company and heard from them about worrying situations.

The conversations reported by NOS concern complaints from crew members about working conditions at the Arab airline, noting that their stopovers left them tired and with potentially compromised safety. According to them, pilots rarely make formal complaints to the company because they do not believe in the reporting channels and are afraid of retaliation.

“No one is wondering if, but when an incident will happen”, a pilot told NOS anonymously. The pilot said that something more serious has been avoided so far due to the technology onboard modern commercial aircraft.

Another pilot told the network what it was like to fall asleep at the controls: “It’s not a deep sleep, but you keep falling for 10 seconds. It looks like you’re drunk. You react slowly, get distracted easily, and lose awareness of the situation.”.

A third pilot said he once forgot he was assigned to land the plane and had to be reminded by the other pilot to remain in control of the aircraft. After that, he said he resigned from the airline because of these safety concerns.

Qatar Airways did not respond to specific questions posed by NOS, but said it had hired an independent company to research the effect of fatigue on pilots and will implement changes if necessary. The airline also says it is hiring new pilots to keep up with increased demand.





The rules

Qatar has rules designed to mitigate the risk of pilot fatigue, known internationally as Flight Time Limitations (FTL). Qatar’s civil aviation authority has based its rules on European laws, but there are some key differences that pilots fear substantially increase their risk of fatigue.

In the EU and Qatar, pilots cannot fly more than 100 hours on 28 consecutive days, but the way this time is calculated is different. In the EU, airlines start the clock from the moment the plane leaves the parking lot and only stop it when the aircraft parks in the parking lot at the destination. In Qatar, on the other hand, the clock is stopped whenever pilots take a rest break during the flight.

This difference in the FTL calculation means that Arab airline pilots can often work much longer hours than their European carrier counterparts.



