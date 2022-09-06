Queen accepts Boris Johnson’s resignation, who signals he wants to return to command of the United Kingdom | World

Queen Elizabeth II officially accepted the resignation of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday. In a farewell speech, Johnson said he was wronged and removed from command of the country ahead of time.

The now former prime minister resigned after a series of scandals involving parties during the lockdown and allegations of sexual harassment by high levels of his government.

Its former foreign minister, Liz Truss, took over the country after being chosen by the Conservative Party, the acronym for both. Truss and Johnson participated in a “passing of the baton” ceremony with Queen Elizabeth II at a royal family castle in Scotland – it is the first time that the monarch has performed this ritual outside Buckingham Palace, due to health problems.

“The baton will be handed over in what unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race. They (deputies) changed the rules midway, but that doesn’t matter now (…) But like Cincinnatus (Roman dictator who returned to power after retiring ), I am returning to my plan”, he spoke, in a speech in front of the British government headquarters in Downing Street.

He also highlighted his performance during Brexit – the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union, of which he was a staunch supporter -, the rapid vaccination of the population against Covid-19 and support for Ukraine.

Despite signaling that he may return to government, Boris Johnson has pledged his vehement support to the new British prime minister, Liz Truss, and said he will not interfere with her administration.

Who is Liz Truss, an admirer of Margaret Thatcher who intends to follow in her footsteps as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

“I am like one of those rocket boosters that has served its purpose and is now going to smoothly re-enter the atmosphere and submerge invisibly in some remote, dark corner of the Pacific. I will offer this government only my most fervent support,” he said.

The 58-year-old conservative, forced to resign at the beginning of July by the deputies of his own party, outraged by the multiplication of scandals, said goodbye during the Downing Street morning in front of supporters and relatives.

Despite the scandals, from the “Partygate” – the parties celebrated in Downing Street during the confinements – to the accusations of favoring friends, Johnson still has great popularity among conservative rank and file. and many feel that he is hurt by being forced to step down from power.

But on Tuesday he reiterated the party’s call for unity, which must overcome divisions exacerbated by the power struggle between Truss and Sunak.

“If Dilyn (his dog) and Larry (the Downing Street cat) have managed to put their occasional difficulties behind them, so can the Conservative Party,” he joked.

Johnson took stock of his three-year term and recalled that in 2019 he won the most significant Conservative majority since 1987 with the promise of Brexit, something that seemed impossible after years of political chaos.

From “the fastest distribution of vaccines in Europe” against covid-19 to “rapid delivery of weapons to Ukrainian forces” against the Russian invasion, to “unemployment at minimum levels not seen since I was 10 years old”, he said. recalled what he considers his achievements.

After the final seven-minute speech, Johnson traveled to Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish residence in Balmoral to officially present his resignation.

The transfer of power usually takes place at Buckingham Palace in London, less than a 10-minute drive from Downing Street.

But this year, due to mobility issues for the 96-year-old monarch, both Johnson and her successor will have to travel more than 800 km north.

Liz Truss is elected UK’s new prime minister

Third woman to lead the British government, after Margaret Thatcher (1979-1990) and Theresa May (2016-2019), Truss represents the most right wing of the party and has promised to cut taxes to stimulate an economy on the brink of recession.

On Wednesday (7), she will preside over the first council of ministers and face opposition leader Keir Starmer in the House of Commons, who on Monday accused her of “not being on the side of workers”, pressured by inflation. of more than 10%.

British households will face an 80% increase in gas and electricity bills from October. Many companies and institutions, including hospitals and schools, have warned that they will have to make cuts or even close due to the impossibility of paying the new amount.

Elected in a vote with the participation of only 82% of the 172,000 members of the Conservative Party, in a country of 67 million peopleseveral polls have shown that a large part of Britons do not trust Truss’ ability to face the crisis.