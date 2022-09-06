Raphinha, Richarlison, Julián Álvarez… see 10 newcomers to keep an eye on in the Champions League | Champions League

The Champions League group stage kicks off this Tuesday and, after a busy transfer window, will feature some debutants on the pitch.

Names of Brazilians who reinforced Barcelona, ​​Tottenham Porto and Juventus appear in the list of players who will play for the first time in the biggest competition in European football. Check out 10 newcomers to keep an eye on:

In a good start to the season for Barcelona, ​​the 25-year-old Brazilian striker passed through Vitória de Guimarães, Sporting, Rennes and Leeds in European football. He forms the starting trio of Xavi Hernández’s team alongside Dembele and Lewandowski.

After stints at Watford and Everton in England, the 25-year-old Brazilian was hired by Tottenham to fight for a spot in an attack that already has Son and Kane, runners-up in 2019.

Newly signed from Palmeiras, where he won the Libertadores twice, the 20-year-old made six appearances for Porto and is preparing to debut in the Champions League. He is joined by fellow countrymen Pepê and Evanilson, among others, as options in attack.

The 25-year-old defender was hired after four seasons at Torino and has already arrived as a starter, teaming up with Bonucci. For the former team, he played in only one edition of the Europa League.

King of America in 2021, the 22-year-old Argentine left River Plate for Manchester City. This season, he has scored three goals in five matches.

The 26-year-old English midfielder still has low minutes for Manchester City, but it was the club’s second biggest investment in the window, behind Haaland: he was signed from Leeds for 49 million euros.

The 21-year-old French defender, ex-Saint Étienne and Leicester, cost Chelsea just over €80m, making him the second most expensive signing in the window – behind Antony’s move to Manchester United. He made his debut for the Blues over the weekend against West Ham.

Another big Chelsea investment, the 24-year-old Spanish left-back left Brighton for €65.3m. In Spanish football, where he spent time at Barcelona, ​​he played professionally for Eibar and Getafe.

The Mali midfielder is 26 years old and has been used in the second half of matches by Antonio Conte. He arrived at Tottenham after passing through Lille and Brighton.

The South Korean defender was Napoli’s biggest purchase in the last window and left Fenerbahce for just over 18 million euros. Owner of the Italiano’s vice-leader team, he is 25 years old and has already scored twice for the new club.